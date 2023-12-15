Democrats Hold Secret Meeting With GOP

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The House Oversight Committee top Democrat Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has had a number of closed-door meetings with the Republicans in an attempt to convince them to drop the impeachment effort against President Joe Biden ahead of the vote in the House that will formalize the proceedings.

According to some sources, Raskin has been talking with the Republicans in the House he has a close relationship with to convince them to drop the impeachment. The sources have noted that both right-wing and more moderate members of the Republican party have been meeting with the representative as part of his efforts to convince them to not launch the impeachment inquiry. They further claimed that there were some Republicans who have in recent days been more open to the idea, especially considering the levels of cooperation exhibited by the administration.

The House Oversight Democrats are also reportedly intending to share a “fact sheet” with the Democrats and the Republicans as part of their efforts to stop the impeachment inquiry. A Senior House Democratic aide has pointed out that these are part of the evidence-based appeal that the party is trying to show Republicans. As they pointed out, the fact sheet helped ensure that the Republicans had all the facts of the case, including the ones that “Mr. Comer” might have not informed them about. This will help them make a decision based on the full picture.

However, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has claimed that the statements of the Democratic party that there was no evidence was “ironic” considering all their attempts to prevent the committee from gathering any evidence available.

