Democrats Launch Anti-Trump Billboards With Insane Claims

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is hoping to take advantage of former President Donald Trump’s negative comments about the city of Milwaukee by launching 10 billboards across the city in which Trump’s comments about it being a “horrible city” are displayed.

Trump’s campaign was quick to state that the former President’s comments were not about the city but rather about the high crime rate in the city. Still, that has not stopped Democratic political operatives from taking advantage of these remarks in order to seize more of the votes in the key swing state.

While Wisconsin is a swing state, it is also set to be the location of the Republican National Convention this summer.

In the billboards posted by the Democrats, there is going to be the face of the former President along with capital letters about the alleged quote by Trump about the city of Milwaukee, where the GOP convention will be held being a “horrible city.”

Right underneath the billboard are going to be screenshots from the original report from a Punchbowl News reporter who had revealed that Trump had made the comments to House Republicans. The billboard will point out that the comments about it being a horrible city had occurred in both versions of the quote.

In a statement, DNC spokesperson Addy Toevs stated that Trump had clearly shown contempt for Wisconsin and the state’s people, adding that only a day earlier Trump had referred to it as a “horrible city.”

