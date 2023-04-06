Democrats Ordered To Avoid Trump’s Problems

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, former White House press secretary and current MSNBC personality Jen Psaki said that the Democrats should hold off on celebrating the indictment of former President Trump following the decision by a New York grand jury on Thursday. Psaki further noted that many Republicans have accused the prosecutor’s case of being politically motivated.

Psaki, during a segment on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” started by pointing out everything that the Democrats should not be doing following the news about the indictment. This includes not mass ordering “‘Lock him up’ t-shirts and mugs.” She added that this is the sort of action that Trump’s supporters would take.

She added that this is not the moment that Democratic candidates should start “to brag” or “predict the outcome of the legal cases.” Instead, what they needed to do was stay calm and wait to see how the case proceeded.

Last Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury in New York voted to indict Trump. This makes him the first former U.S. president to have ever faced criminal charges. Trump is indicted in connection to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) probe into the hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence over her alleged affair with Trump. Trump has repeatedly denied both the affair as well as any wrongdoing connected to the case.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com