Democrats Push Back Against GOP Regarding Fentanyl Crisis

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Senate Democrats made a forceful push to counter the narratives being brought forth by the GOP about the connection between immigration and the fentanyl crisis by blasting Republicans for their comments.

According to the so far data, most of the fentanyl that enters the U.S. does so through the vehicles of American citizens. This is a fact that the Democrats have continuously used to counter the GOP lawmaker’s allegation that illegal immigrants are bringing fentanyl into the country. GOP lawmakers have also been blaming Mexico for not taking a stronger stance in the fight against fentanyl.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, recently pointed out that the facts do not support the claims that asylum seekers are the ones smuggling fentanyl into the country.

He continued to say that fentanyl is being brought into the U.S. by U.S. citizens entering illegally at ports of entry while carrying the substance. He added that this was why it was “hard to understand why some have opposed funding for technology like non-intrusive inspection systems to help Customs and Border Protection officers” with fentanyl detection in vehicles.

On Tuesday, Senators appeared to be willing to consider an increase in funding for equipment that would help screen drugs at border checkpoints following the increase in fentanyl deaths in the past year.

According to the data, over 90 percent of the fentanyl seized by DHS is found at border checkpoints. The data also shows that 86 percent of convictions for fentanyl trafficking were brought against American citizens.

