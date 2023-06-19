Democrats Snap Over Trump’s Latest Victory

Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday night, following former President Donald Trump’s arraignment at a Miami courthouse, his campaign managed to raise more than $2 million at Bedminster, New Jersey. The donor and bundler fundraiser had been scheduled as a celebration ahead of Trump’s 77th birthday the following day.

According to Politico, a source revealed that the long-awaited celebration which was scheduled before the indictment had managed to top the goal of the campaign and raise $2.04 million. This was a fairly modest goal for the Trump campaign who after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment had managed to raise $10 million in a week, $1.1 million of which was raised the day before the arraignment and $2 million was raised the day of the arraignment.

Still, this Tuesday marked the first official campaign fundraiser for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. Apart from the upcoming second-quarter campaign fundraising deadline, Trump also has to deal with multiple legal proceedings and is in the middle of a crowded 2024 GOP primary where he has to face more than 10 challengers.

Those who chose to attend the event at Bedminster had to pay at least $1,000. According to Politico, one of the bundles available as part of the fundraiser included a private candlelight dinner which cost at least $100,000, and lower-tier options for photos with Trump and other officials were also available. While Trump generally tends to rely on smaller fundraising opportunities, averaging around $30, he is now increasing his attempts at getting larger contributions.

His campaign expects that at least 300 bundlers will have signed on by the end of June.

