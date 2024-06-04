Democrats Speechless After Trump Gets Overwhelming Support

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, moments after former President Donald Trump received the guilty verdict at the 100 Center Street Manhattan courtroom, the GOP’s presumptive nominee campaign website crashed.

According to a Trump campaign announcement at 5:51 p.m. ET, the former President’s “WinRed” website had gone down because of a flurry of traffic.

However, within 34 minutes, the site was back online, with the campaign posting at 6:25 p.m. ET that WinRed was “back online.”

By the time the website was back online, a new message from Trump was on the website.

In his statement, Trump decried how the “Left thinks that if they bury” him “witch hunts,” he’d eventually “give up on our America First movement.”

However, he clarified to his supporters that he would “never stop fighting” for them.

The former President’s campaign had also sent a fundraising email shortly after the 12-person jury returned with its guilty verdict on all of the 34 counts of falsifying business records.

In the email, Trump described himself as a “political prisoner,” adding that the verdict was a result of the “RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial,” reiterating claims that he had done “nothing wrong!”

He disparaged the raid on his home, his attest, and “took [his] mugshot” before finally convicting him.

Trump added by sending “Crooked Joe Biden” a message that the President’s chances of winning a second term “END TODAY.”

However, he noted to his supporters that this could only be possible if his supporters undertake an “immediate pushback” so enormous that it goes “down in history” and forces Biden to regret pursuing Trump.

Trump requested that at least 10 million “pro-Trump patriots… chip in” to donate and declare they “stand with President Trump.”

