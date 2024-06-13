Democrats Terrified About Young Voters

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – James Carville, a longtime Democratic strategist, argued that it was both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden that were disengaging the young vote. He added that this was his “greatest fear.”

Carville, who has in the past slammed Biden for choosing to run for a second term in office, argued during a new radio interview that the lack of engagement by young people had made him worried about the next generation. As he told WABC 770 AM’s “Cats Roundtable” radio talk show host John Catsimatidis, there was a general lack of enthusiasm with young voters when it comes to public service and policy, which he found “disheartening.”

He continued by stating that to an extent this was something he understood and that having talked to them, they felt like there were a lot of things not working for them. He added that they don’t feel like two guys in their 80s meant a lot to them and that what he was afraid of is that they would lose the generation of young people as they are disengaging.

Biden and Trump are likely to face each other in the 2024 presidential election in November. This 2020 rematch has resulted in the two men trying to win the support of younger voters. Both of the campaigns have been attempting to connect with young voters, however Biden in particular has been dealing with criticism resulting from his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Carville argued that the Biden campaign was placing too much focus on the Israel-Hamas war and not enough attention on the economy with its messaging.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com