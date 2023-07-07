Democrats Unveil Dirty Plot To Take Over Supreme Court

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Representatives Ro Khanna of California and Don Beyer of Virginia, both Democrats, have proposed a new legislative measure designed to enforce term limits on Supreme Court justices with the intent of curbing partisanship within the nation’s apex court. The introduction of this legislation comes in the wake of setbacks encountered by the Biden administration as the recent Supreme Court term concluded.

The legislative measure titled ‘The Supreme Court Term Limits and Regular Appointments Act’ came to light following the Supreme Court’s decision to reject President Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness. By a 6-3 majority, the court decided that the proposal, intending to write off more than $400 billion of federal student loan debt, required Congressional approval before implementation.

In the context of this Act, Khanna highlighted the consequences of the Supreme Court’s judgment on student loan debt, warning that it might push many Americans into debt default, thereby potentially triggering a significant financial crisis in the country. He noted that the original idea behind lifetime appointments was to ensure the court’s impartiality, but recent evidence suggests otherwise. He stressed that the recent series of Supreme Court decisions underlines the extent of partisanship among the Justices, and the degree to which their verdicts diverge from public opinion.

Moreover, the legislators drew attention to the rising cost of higher education, which has surged threefold since 1980, a rise not mirrored by federal aid or wage growth. They highlighted the daunting figure of over $1.6 million owed collectively by student loan borrowers.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com