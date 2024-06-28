Democrats Want To Bring Palestinian Refugees To The U.S.

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A group of Democrats sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for them to look into creating a pathway that would allow Palestinian refugees a way out of Gaza.

In the letter, the 69 Democratic lawmakers noted that they would support Palestinians being granted a priority-2 designation, which would allow those who are affected by the fighting in Gaza and have relatives who are either lawful permanent residents or U.S. citizens to be given support. Under this designation, people are allowed to join the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

The group argues that since the start of the war in Gaza, congressional offices have been receiving destressing requests from constituents who are looking to reunite with their loved ones. They add that they appreciate the Biden administration’s efforts to evacuate Americans from the region, however without a pathway that will allow them to bring their families over, there are many who are strongly tied to the United States and continue to be subjected to life-threatening conditions.

The letter was led by Reps. Greg Casar (D-Texas), Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).

It was noted that by granting them this designation the United States would be offering hope to those Americans that have relatives in Gaza. Durbin added that it is time for the United States to step up as a leader.

Since the start of the war in October over 37,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com