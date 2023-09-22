Democrats Want To Televise Court Proceedings

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A New CBS report has shown that many House Democrats are pushing for new rules that will allow the proceedings in U.S. federal courts to be televised. These calls have come at a time when former President Donald Trump is facing two separate federal criminal trials, one in Florida over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021, and a trial in Washington, D.C.

In March, before Trump’s federal indictments, Sens. Amy Klobuchar D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, had sponsored a bill that would allow for cameras to be placed in the federal criminal courts across the country.

On Sunday, the CBS News report noted that there were many House Democrats who were pushing for similar proposals to be introduced pointing out that it was important that Trump’s federal trial be televised. They even stated that the GOP’s claims that the indictment was part of a political “witch hunt” were further reasons for the trial to be televised.

The House Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) told CBS News that he was certain that Republicans would try to present the case as a “put-up job” but that if the American public was able to see how the trial was conducted then faith in the country’s justice system would be restored.

More than three dozen House Democrats sent a letter to the Judicial Conference of the United States trying to change the policy that blocks federal court cases from being televised.

