Dershowitz Says Trump Has “Zero Chance” of Being Acquitted

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, during a segment on “Hannity,” Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz discussed how the arraignment of former President Donald Trump could mean that they are entering a dark area in the nation’s justice system.

Dershowitz started his analysis by first stating that former President Donald Trump has “no chance” of being acquitted in liberal New York City in connection to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case. He proceeded to tell Fox News host Sean Hannity that there was “no way” that Trump was going to have a “fair trial.” He then proceeded to state that there was no way in which Trump would win this case in New York.

On Tuesday, Trump was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

In his analysis, he proceeded to make an analogy between Trump’s case and his time as a “civil rights person in the South.” As he claimed at the time, even if you “didn’t spit on the sidewalk,” if a local sheriff had claimed you had, there was no way to “get acquitted by an all-White Jim Crow jury.”

While he proceeded to state that he did not want to draw a direct comparison between the Jim Crow South and New York City, he still believed it would be hard to find 12 objective jurors within New York for this case.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com