DeSantis Calls Out Donald Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, representing the Republican party, shared his perspective on former President Donald Trump’s attitude towards political competition in a detailed interview with Real Clear Politics during his campaign tour in Iowa. DeSantis implied that Trump would likely revel in the disqualification of his 2024 GOP opponents from the Colorado state ballot.

In his discussion, DeSantis specifically referred to the controversial decision made by the Colorado Supreme Court, which sought to ban Trump from running for office based on a clause in the 14th Amendment. The Florida governor expressed his strong disapproval of the court’s action, arguing that disqualifying a candidate without a criminal conviction sets a dangerous precedent for the country’s political and legal systems.

The decision by the Colorado Supreme Court, which was made by a panel of judges appointed by Democrats, resulted in a close 4-3 ruling against Trump. In response, Trump has declared his intention to challenge this decision. He has a history of overcoming similar legal obstacles in other states, where arguments have been made against his eligibility to run for office under the constitutional clause preventing those involved in insurrections or rebellions from holding governmental positions.

DeSantis pointedly critiqued Trump’s attitude towards such legal tactics, suggesting that Trump is only supportive of such measures when they are directed against individuals he opposes. “Let’s just be clear,” DeSantis stated, “Trump is fine with weaponization if it’s against people he doesn’t like.”

He also addressed the call by Vivek Ramaswamy, another 2024 GOP presidential hopeful, for Republican candidates to show unity with Trump by withdrawing their names from the Colorado ballot. DeSantis questioned the sincerity of such a gesture, speculating that Trump would not extend the same courtesy if the roles were reversed. Instead, DeSantis argued, Trump would likely exploit the situation to his advantage.

Emphasizing this point, DeSantis concluded, “If one of Trump’s competitors was removed by a state Supreme Court, Trump wouldn’t show solidarity by withdrawing. He’d likely celebrate the removal as a tactical victory.” This statement highlights the competitive and often cutthroat nature of political campaigns, especially within the same party, during the lead-up to major elections.

