DeSantis Does What Biden Is Too Afraid To

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, Florida Governor DeSantis made a surprise visit to the U.S.-Mexico border. This was his first trip to the border as a declared GOP presidential primary candidate. During his visit, he met with Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and other law enforcement officials.

The trip in Sierra Vista, Arizona, comes at a time when the immigration issue has become more prevalent as the GOP campaign season is intensifying. DeSantis is being particularly strict when it comes to migration and has even argued previously that former President Donald Trump did not do enough to secure and strengthen the border during his administration.

While DeSantis is visiting the border, he has been receiving attacks from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is accusing him of having committed a crime by organizing two flights that carried illegal immigrants to Sacramento, California. A spokesperson for Florida’s Division of Emergency Management put out a written statement where the Florida government took responsibility for arranging the flights. In the statement, they also wrote that the migrants had given both their verbal and written consent, and that they had volunteered to be transported to California.

DeSantis has, in part, touted his administration’s program which arranged for dozens of migrants to be transported from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Last month, DeSantis also signed a law which would set aside $12 million to be used for other migrant relocation flights.

