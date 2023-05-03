DeSantis Doubles Down on Disney After Lawsuit

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed Disney’s lawsuit against him by stating that it is politically motivated and that allowing one company to work under more favorable conditions from the government is not “pro-business.”

Disney had filed the lawsuit against DeSantis a day earlier, in which they alleged that the Republicans were using a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” against Disney, which violated that company’s free speech rights. Disney is further challenging the legality of DeSantis’ new board, which is designed to govern the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

During an interview in Jerusalem, the governor argued that he did not believe that the “suit has merit.”

The lawsuit is the latest development in the ongoing feud between DeSantis and Disney which started last year after the company opposed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which has been dubbed by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

DeSantis, in response, pushed for the Florida legislature to strip Disney’s self-governing authority and hand-selected the members of a new board that would be given control over the theme park’s development. DeSantis, in his remarks, argued that Disney was only upset because they now had to abide by “the same rules as everybody else.” He further argued that the company wants to have complete control, not pay taxes, and have no oversight, adding that the company was put “on a pedestal with no accountability.”

