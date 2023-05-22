DeSantis Gain Major Support Ahead of 2024 Announcement

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, 99 of Florida’s 113 Republican state lawmakers endorsed Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ White House aspirations. This has helped give the governor a boost ahead of his expected formal announcement of his presidential bid.

The list of endorsements came only a day after the legislature’s top two Republicans, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner, endorsed DeSantis for the White House.

So far, state Sen. Joe Gruters is the only member to have endorsed former President Donald Trump, who had previously claimed that he had “almost universal” support within Florida. These endorsements come only two weeks after the Florida legislature’s annual legislative session ended. The 60-day session allowed state lawmakers to pass a number of bills that supported DeSantis’ policy goals.

Trump has also managed to gain a relatively long list of endorsements within the state, with more than half of the Republican House delegation, which is made up of 20 members, expressing their support for his 2024 presidential campaign. Only one member of the State’s house, Rep. Laurel Lee (R-Fla.) has endorsed DeSantis.

On Wednesday, Trump’s campaign accused DeSantis and his team of having used the threat of vetoing the legislation of state members who did not express their support for DeSantis. Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesperson, argued that DeSantis’ team had used “intimidation tactics” in order to receive the support of the state legislature. He added that despite this there were still members who would not be intimidated and were choosing to do the right thing for the country and their state.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com