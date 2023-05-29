DeSantis Gets Into the Ring With Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced his presidential bid on Twitter, however, the campaign launch did not go as smoothly as he might have hoped it would.

Earlier on Wednesday, DeSantis had filed the paperwork declaring his candidacy. He also posted an official campaign video on Twitter ahead of his scheduled live broadcast with Twitter CEO Elon Musk. In his campaign launch video DeSantis stated that it was necessary for them to have people who have the “courage to lead and the strength to win,” he then proceeded to state that he was running in the presidential race to help “lead our great American comeback.”

For months there have been speculations about DeSantis joining the presidential race, especially as the Florida governor has been considered the biggest challenger that former President Donald Trump would have to face in order to win the Republican nomination. His joining the race officially is the most important development that has occurred in the 2024 Republican presidential race since November, when Trump became the first Republican to launch a presidential campaign for 2024.

However, the Twitter live stream that DeSantis was going to use for his campaign launch, while having thousands of viewers, was full of technical problems, with the audio not being able to be properly heard for more than a few seconds. There was one point where the live stream completely cut off and only music was left playing in the background.

One Republican strategist even commented on his prediction that the music playing would be used by Trump in his next campaign ad and that his campaign team was probably having a field day because of all of the technical issues.

