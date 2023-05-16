DeSantis PAC Hits Trump With Cheap Shot

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for the 2024 GOP nomination slammed former President Donald Trump for his performance during a town hall on Wednesday hosted by CNN.

Erin Perrine, a spokesperson for Never Back Down, a pro-DeSantis super PAC, stated that on the same day that DeSantis was criticizing President Biden for his handling of the border crisis, Trump was “attacking DeSantis and lying” about completing the construction of the border wall. She added that the CNN town hall was “over an hour of nonsense” which further showcased that Trump is focused on the past.

She added that Trump, after 76 years, was still incapable of having a clear stance on many key conservative issues, including abortion and the Second Amendment.

During the town hall on CNN, the majority of the live audience was made up of Republican voters. Still, this was the first time that Trump had appeared on CNN since 2016. For the past few years, Trump has had a big feud with the network, often calling it “fake news.”

One audience member asked Trump what his position was on government mandates on businesses. This was widely seen as an indirect attack on DeSantis who has for the past year engaged in an ongoing feud with Disney. Trump took the opportunity to attack DeSantis, who has not yet announced his presidential bid but is still second in most hypothetical 2024 primary poll rankings, by stating that he believed DeSantis should relax and consider the future.

