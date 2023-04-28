DeSantis Pulls Off Unexpected Win Against Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, Utah Republican delegates gathered at the 2023 Utah Republican Convention and placed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the lead ahead of former President Trump as the potential 2024 GOP nominee for president.

Utah Republicans, when asked about whom they would prefer to vote for the 2024 GOP nominee, stated that they would like to see DeSantis win. DeSantis got 54.6 percent and 1,197 votes, while Trump only received 30 percent and 655 votes.

Joshua Lee, a Deseret News reporter, took to Twitter to announce the results of the poll.

Trump announced that he would be running in the 2024 presidential election in November 2022, only one week after the midterm elections. DeSantis, on the other hand, has not yet announced whether or not he would be joining the presidential race. Still, even without an official announcement, DeSantis has made quite a few stops across the country in many key states.

While DeSantis appeared to be a potential challenger against Trump, in the latest polls, he appears to be losing his standing, while Trump is gaining a larger lead in the GOP primary polls. He has also been receiving a much larger number of endorsements, including many endorsements from Florida Republicans. So far, only one GOP member in Florida’s congressional delegation, Representative Laurel Lee, has endorsed DeSantis.

Trump, on the other hand, has the endorsement of eight U.S. House members in Florida: Greg Steube, Vern Buchanan, Anna Paulina Luna, Matt Gaetz, Cory Mills, John Rutherford, Brian Mast, and Michael Waltz.

