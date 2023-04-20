DeSantis Receives New Nickname Over Major Bill

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A bill in Florida would allow death sentences on jury votes of 8-4 instead of unanimously, if successful. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been pushing for tougher legislation after the Parkland school shooter was sentenced to life in prison following the murders in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Still, while many were outraged by the life sentence, there are many online who are outraged at the possibility of DeSantis signing the bill that would effectively repeal the need for a unanimous vote. This could prove to be a particularly sore spot as DeSantis is suspected to be preparing for a 2024 presidential run.

Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner criticized DeSantis by stating that the Florida governor was “working hard to earn the name, “DeathSantis.” DeSantis is widely expected to sign the bill, which would potentially allow him to deflect the past criticisms about his death penalty record. Prior to 2023, DeSantis had signed three death warrants since taking office. His predecessor on the other hand had signed 28 during his eight years in office.

These months are particularly important for DeSantis politically, as he is currently the only other candidate in the polls who appears to be in a position to challenge former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination. While Trump declared his presidential bid in November 2022, DeSantis has not yet announced what his plans are for 2024, and whether he is planning on joining the presidential race.

Following the jury’s ruling that the Parkland school shooter would not be facing the death penalty, DeSantis had called for a “supermajority” which would allow them to have enough votes to push through an execution.

