DeSantis Super PAC Hits Trump Like Never Before

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, the Never Back Down super PAC which is supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign in 2024 released an advertisement that would attack former President Donald Trump for being “too weak” to join the Republican presidential primary debate.

In the ad, a voice is stating that it is important for them to have a Republican nominee that has “stamina” and is “sharp.” The ad proceeds to show a clip of the former President previously stating that the debates were “brutal” during a campaign rally.

Trump is not going to be attending the debate, which is scheduled for 8/23. He has previously argued that since he is leading the presidential primary by such a large margin, he has no reason to actually attend the debate.

The former President has also refused to abide by the Republican National Committee’s requirements as they have stated that a loyalty pledge would be required from all the candidates who wanted to participate in the first debate. The pledge dictates that the candidates are going to support the GOP nominee regardless of who it is.

On Thursday, Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee stated to “The Hill” on NewsNation that she had a “feeling” that Trump was going to sign the pledge and take the debate stage.

