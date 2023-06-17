DeSantis Targets Conservative Supreme Court

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Florida Governor DeSantis slammed former President Donald Trump over the three conservative justices he appointed to the Supreme Court during his four years in office, stating that he can “do better.”

During his term in office, Trump appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, which led to the country’s high court shifting to a conservative majority. Many Republicans as well as Trump as one of the biggest political victories of his administration. However, DeSantis, who is Trump’s biggest challenger in the 2024 GOP primary, in a recent discussion with conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt which focused on the “reconstitution of government,” Hewitt questioned whether DeSantis would pledge to do something similar to what Trump had done.

In response, DeSantis claimed that he would do something even better, adding that Trump’s three appointees were not of the same caliber as Justice Thomas and Justice Alito. He added that he believed those two Justices were the “gold standard” and that any Justices he appoints would be on the same standard.

He proceeded to tout his judicial record in Florida since his 2018 election, stating that prior to his win, the Florida court had possibly been the most liberal one in the country. He added that within his first month in office, he had replaced three of the liberal justices with conservative ones.

As he pointed out, since then he has made several appointments, and his state’s Supreme Court is now the “most conservative” one in the country. This is why he believes that he has a great track record when it comes to this.

