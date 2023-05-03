DOJ Orders Texas To Reverse What?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, the Biden administration requested from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that they reverse a ruling which would block federal approval of mifepristone, part of a two-drug regimen used in medication abortions.

In their request, the Justice Department urged the three-judge appeals panel to completely overturn U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling, which they considered an “unprecedented order countermanding the scientific judgment” of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Oral arguments in the case are set for May 17. Until then, Kacsmaryk’s ruling has been placed on hold following the Supreme Court’s emergency intervention.

The Justice Department, in their brief, pointed out that mifepristone, which first got approved in 2000, has been safely and effectively used for more than two decades. They further note that the judge’s attempt to undo the approval is “based on the court’s deeply misguided assessment of mifepristone’s safety.”

They further note that the FDA’s original approval was “supported by a record developed over decades of safe and effective use of mifepristone” across the world, adding that the FDA’s “scientific conclusions” were backed by multiple studies and medical reviews.

The administration further argued that if the decision is upheld then the harmful effects were going to be experienced across the nation. The Department of Justice further notes that the court’s decision could “thwart FDA’s scientific judgment and profoundly harm women who rely on mifepristone as an alternative to more burdensome and invasive surgical abortions.”

