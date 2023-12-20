Election Apology Letters Spark Controversy

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, the former co-defendants in the racketeering case in Georgia relating to the alleged attempts to overturn the presidential election released the letters of apology.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained through an open records request three of the apology letters that the defendants who accepted a plea deal had been required to write. Thus far, the publication has gained access to the letters of bail bondsman Scott Hall, as well as those from two attorneys involved in the case, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro. A fourth defendant Jenna Ellis has also been required to write one of these apology letters which are considered to be part of the plea agreement that the four reached with the Fulton County prosecutors.

The four were accused along with 15 other co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump of having violated the state’s racketeering laws through their attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential results.

In a one-sentence apology, Powell simply wrote in her letter that she apologized for her actions connected to the incidents in Coffee County. The letter is dated Oct. 19. Similarly, Chesebro in his own message points out that he is sorry for being involved in the indictment Count 15. The letter by Chesebro was written only a few moments before he accepted the deal in the presence of Scott MacAfee, a Fulton Superior Court Judge. McAfee proceeded to seal the documents despite their importance, which led to further delays in processing by court officials.

