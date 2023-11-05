Enough Drugs To Kill Five Million Americans Found in Red State

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Grady Judd, the Polk County Sheriff stated that the deputies in Florida had seized enough fentanyl to give fatal doses to five million people.

In the statement, it was noted that the weeks-long investigation had led to the arrest of three people who had been part of the drug trafficking operation. According to the reports, the group had been transporting Sinaloa Cartel fentanyl to Compton, California, and then took it to Florida.

Judd said during the press conference on Tuesday that the three had tried to “treat” them by offering them fentanyl but that the deputies had ended up tricking them into an arrest. The investigation which resulted in the seizure had notably started in September and it included undercover detectives who were investigating the three men who resided in Hillsborough County. He further stated that two of those arrested were Mexican nationals and that they had illegally entered the country.

The three suspects were identified as 25-year-old Gutierrez Contreras, 65-year-old Ruperto Rocha, and 55-year-old Juan Manuel Gutierrez Medina.

As the detectives stated, they had first started off by making controlled purchases from Gutierrez Medina and had then moved on to buying larger fentanyl quantities. Similar purchases were also made from the other two suspects.

On Oct. 18, they arrested Gutierrez Medina in Suwannee County after tracking him through his journey from Compton to Florida. They had already arrested Rocha six days earlier and on Oct. 25, they arrested Gutierrez Contreras.

Prior to Gutierrez Contreras’ arrest, the suspect had sold six kilograms of fentanyl for the undercover agents to purchase.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com