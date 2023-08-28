Eric Adams Calls for Executive Order

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Eric Adams, the New York City Mayor Eric Adams has called for state Gov. Kathy Hochul to issue an executive order that would provide the $6.5 billion in aid that the city requires while also foisting migrants on upstate and suburban communities.

Adams proceeded to point out that there were many state-controlled locations, including King Parks, Brentwood, Manhattan, Newburgh, Staten Islands, and Queens that could be used for the provision of temporary shelter. This was all part of a filing in a Manhattan Supreme Court.

The Law Department of New York City noted that this is a big crisis and that a solution could only be reached if State leadership found a solution for the entire state. The filing explicitly mentions several sites including a second hanger at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Aqueduct Racetrack, and certain dormitories at State University of New York campuses, Kings Park Psychiatric Center, the Javits Center, the Pilgrim Psychiatric Facility, the Staten Island Armory and the Stewart Air National Guard Base,

The document clearly exhibits the differing opinions on how the immigration crisis should be handled as 100,000 migrants have arrived in New York City in the last year. The number of migrants is also expected to double within the next year and the costs required for handling the migrant crisis are expected to climb to $12 billion within the next three years.

The New York National Guard has deployed over 1,800 members who are providing operation and logistical support to the city’s migrant shelters.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com