Eric Adams Says Prison Is Ready for Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday during a press conference, New York City’s Democratic Mayor Eric Adams claimed the city’s notorious Rikers Island prison was “ready” to receive former President Donald Trump, should he get jail time for violating the terms of a gag order in his hush money trial.

Adams claimed the city’s Correction Department would be “prepared” for the high-profile Trump, pointing to other well-known convicts who have been incarcerated at the prison, like Harvey Weinstein.

The New York Democrat noted that law enforcement had to “adjust” and would “be ready” to deal with Trump while claiming he didn’t “want to deal with a hypothetical.”

On Monday, Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the Trump hush money trial in Manhattan, found the former President had violated the gag order for the tenth time during the trial, choosing to threaten Trump with jail time if he violated it again. At the time, Merchan claimed the $1,000 fines were ineffective and that Trump may be more inclined to keep to the gag order’s terms, which include not discussing details of the trial, verbally attacking witnesses or court figures publicly.

However, Merchan told the former President that putting him in jail was “the last thing I want to do,” but that Trump’s violations were considered “a direct attack on the rule of law.”

Prosecutors have also suggested they weren’t trying to place the former President behind bars for violating the gag order.

Trump has claimed the gag order violates his rights under the First Amendment, which allows him to respond to political attacks.

Discussing the possibility of jail time, Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to decry his treatment at the hands of Merchan.

The former President described the challenge of listening to “lies and false statements” being made against him, knowing he can’t respond, “even in the most modest fashion,” because he could be put in prison by a “corrupt” Judge.

