Experts Share Grim Warning

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Experts in electoral processes highlight that years of intense partisan division and tight elections have strained the U.S. democratic system, reaching a peak during the previous presidential race.

Post the events of January 6, 2021, at the Capitol, there was a marked increase in threats to elected representatives and individuals involved in the electoral process.

Given the mounting apprehension about the 2024 elections, UCLA’s legal expert, Richard L. Hasen, organized a special committee to suggest measures for bolstering trust in the U.S. election system.

The group conceded that while present trust issues predominantly stem from the political right, there’s room for the left to voice comparable reservations come 2024.

The study listed 24 strategies aimed at federal, state, and local policymakers, media personnel, tech firms, online influencers, and more to boost public trust in elections, guarantee correct outcomes, and facilitate access to voting for all qualified individuals.

They emphasized the need for areas to establish explicit electoral guidelines before an election and actively highlight the safety and transparency of vote tallying. The committee also believes media houses should enhance the training of their journalists, especially focusing on outlets catering to non-English audiences. Moreover, they suggested that online platforms intensify their efforts in debunking any false information.

Their other suggestions encompass safeguarding election staff, ensuring that defeated candidates gracefully acknowledge their loss, and upscaling readiness for potential technological threats in future elections.

To fortify trust and security in technological components, they recommend comprehensive vetting of electoral personnel and improved online monitoring of ballots. They further believe that both Congress and state bodies need to augment election budgets, especially for unforeseen contingencies.

