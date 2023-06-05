FBI Deals Major Blow to U.S. Lawmakers

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The FBI is not going to be complying with a congressional subpoena connected to an alleged “criminal scheme” that involves President Joe Biden, despite the bureau previously telling Newsweek that they would by cooperating with House Republicans to supply the information that they are seeking.

Representative James Comer, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, earlier this month sent a statement with the assistance of Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, in which he stated that according to a “highly credible” whistleblower, the FBI and the Department of Justice possibly had in their possession an unclassified form which detailed a criminal scheme that involved then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national.

The joint letter was sent along with a subpoena seeking access to all FD-1023 forms, which are forms containing conversations with confidential human sources, that were created in June 2020 and contain the word “Biden.” The FBI needed to comply with the request by May 30.

On Tuesday, the day of the deadline Comer revealed that his committee had been informed by the FBI that they would not be complying with the subpoena. In response, Comer stated that he would be moving to hold FBI Director Cristopher Wray in contempt of Congress. He further claimed that the bureau’s refusal to comply with the subpoena was “obstructionist and unacceptable.”

On that same day, the FBI had told Newsweek that they had sent a letter to Comer earlier that day in which they expressed the bureau’s commitment to providing access to the information requested in a manner that would allow them to protect the “security interests” and “integrity” of the agency’s investigations.

