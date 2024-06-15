FBI Delivers Major Update on U.S. Violent Crime Rates

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, the FBI reported the latest crime statistics which showed a big reduction in the number of violent crimes during the first months of 2024 when compared to the same period a year ago.

In the first quarter of the year, crime reporting showed a 15 percent drop in the overall violent crime rate, with aggravated assaults having dropped by 13 percent. More serious crimes including rape and murder had both dropped by around 26 percent.

These figures are an important victory for the Biden administration ahead of the 2024 presidential election, as the Republican party has been making crime one of the central issues of the 2024 presidential election.

In a release, Attorney General Merrick Garland argued that the data had clearly shown that the historic decline in violent crime has continued. As he pointed out when he was first made the Attorney General more than three years earlier, he knew that during the early pandemic, the increase in violent crime would be one of the biggest challenges that the Department of Justice would face. He added that this was why they had used all of their available resources to work with community partners and law enforcement in an attempt to bring down these rates.

Compared to the first quarter of 2023 several different crimes have had a drop, including robberies which decreased by around 18 percent, and property crime which had declined by 15 percent.

Garland pointed out that this drop was an important investment in combating crime. He added that they knew that there was still work for them to do.

