Fed May Be Banned From Flying What Flag?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican, introduced a bill aiming to restrict the display of flags on government buildings. The proposed legislation, known as the One Flag for All Act, seeks to make it illegal for federal buildings and properties to exhibit any flag other than the American flag. Senator Marshall’s bill was motivated by the Biden administration’s recent display of the Pride flag, which was perceived by some as overshadowing the American flag during Pride Month celebrations at the White House.

Senator Marshall expressed his disapproval of the flag arrangement through a tweet, labeling it a “disgrace.” He argued that the Biden administration’s prioritization of its social agenda over patriotism not only violated the U.S. Flag Code but also undermined the significance of the American flag. Despite clarifications on social media that the flag code was not violated, the administration faced criticism for the display.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Senator Marshall emphasized that the American flag represents liberty and justice for all and should not be undermined, particularly by the U.S. President. The One Flag for All Act includes certain exceptions, permitting the display of flags representing visiting diplomats’ nations, state flags for members of Congress, the POW/MIA flag at military installations, and similar cases.

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate, also voiced opposition to the flag display, arguing that it violated U.S. law and disrespected the flag that many Americans have fought and died for.

