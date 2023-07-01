Feds Refuse to Be Transparent Over New Balloon Sightings

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican Congressman from Montana stated that the federal government needed to be more transparent regarding the balloon flights they have been tracking over his state. The balloon was flying at 57,000 feet and was registered with the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to Rosendale, many people in Dawson County had been tracking the balloon which was traversing over eastern Montana on Sunday night. He added that at the time he had immediately contacted the Department of Defense and was informed that they were aware of the balloon but that they had selected not to investigate further as the size of the balloon made it unlikely that it was being used for surveillance.

He added that the balloon was “a privately-owned civilian balloon” registered with the FAA and following the relevant regulations. The agency also tweeted out that in the case of suspicious and unknown objects, NORAD always responded.

In a statement, Rosendale added that the incident with the balloon in February had shown that Montanans wanted to have information about everything that was “flying over” their state and that they were willing to expose the Biden administration when it was not protecting the state. In February, a Chinese balloon had traveled across the United States before being shot down off the coast of the Carolinas. China has maintained that the balloon accidentally drifted off its course and ended up in the U.S.

On Monday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) also revealed that they had been aware of the incident.

