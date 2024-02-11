Fetterman Calls Out Pro-Palestine Protestors

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania strongly criticized pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were advocating for a cease-fire during a press event held with Israeli hostages’ families, under the grip of Hamas, this Wednesday. He was in the company of a cross-party assembly of legislators from both the House and the Senate, as well as Amir Ohana, the Speaker of the Israeli Knesset.

Fetterman expressed his bafflement at the protestor’s calls for a cease-fire, questioning why the demands weren’t instead focused on the immediate release of all hostages by Hamas. He emphasized his stance for the cessation of the ongoing affliction endured by both Palestinians and Israelis but highlighted that peace remains unattainable as long as Hamas continues its existence, referencing the group’s violent incursion into Israel on October 7th, which resulted in the tragic loss of over 1,200 lives.

The senator, a staunch advocate for Israel within the Senate Democratic faction, has consistently been vocal against pro-Palestine protests, even confronting demonstrators outside his residence. He condemned attempts to draw moral parallels between Israel and Hamas, especially in light of Hamas’s rejection of a two-state solution and its avowed goal to obliterate Israel. Fetterman’s call was clear: to bring all hostages home immediately and to acknowledge the stark disparity in the situation, rather than equating the two sides.

This discussion takes place against the backdrop of an impending Senate vote on a security aid proposal intended for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. This proposal, entangled in extensive negotiations to incorporate conservative border policy amendments, faces a challenging passage due to significant opposition from the GOP.

