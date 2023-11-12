Florida CFO Shocked by Democrats’ Hate for Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a recent interview on Newsmax’s “Newsline,” Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has shed light on the ongoing civil fraud trial of Donald Trump’s New York business operations. Despite there being no direct victims associated with the case, Patronis interprets the trial’s existence as evidence of a concerted effort by Democratic officials to thwart the electoral prospects of Republicans for the presidency.

Patronis passionately articulated a belief that figures ranging from President Joe Biden to other Democratic operatives are determined to prevent a Republican ascendancy to the White House. He suggests that these actions are part of a broader strategy to use legal proceedings for political gains, a stance he has taken as a call to arms for his party to fight back.

Expressing his discontent with the situation, Patronis revealed his feelings of distaste toward the actions of certain New York officials, which he contrasts with the ‘good people’ of the state who he believes are being deceived. His remarks carry an implication that the elected officials are engaged in unsavory tactics that do not reflect the will of their constituents.

In response to what he views as political persecution, Patronis has initiated legislation in Florida to create a legal defense fund. This fund, he asserts, would be a countermeasure to support presidential candidates from Florida who might face legal challenges during their campaigns that he deems to be politically motivated. The idea behind this fund is to provide financial backing for legal defense, thereby negating what Patronis sees as the misuse of legal systems for political sabotage.

The proposed legal defense fund, according to Patronis, would serve as a bulwark ensuring that the individuals he believes are the rightful champions of American interests can pursue the presidency without being derailed by politically charged legal attacks from areas of the country that lean heavily Democratic.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com