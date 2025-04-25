Foiled Shoplifting Spree Leads to Horrific Discovery

A failed shoplifting attempt at a Minnesota sporting goods store led to the discovery of a potential mass shooting plot, with police seizing an assault rifle and 3D-printed firearms from the suspect’s home.

Failed Theft Reveals Sinister Plot

Store employees at a Mankato sporting goods store became suspicious when Mohamed Adan Mohamed, wearing an oversized jacket, medical mask, and hat, began selecting high-priced items without checking prices. The 24-year-old Minnesota man attempted to steal ammunition magazines, body armor, and bear spray worth more than $2,000. When confronted, Mohamed fled the scene in a Toyota Sienna minivan without license plates, nearly running over a person during his escape. He left behind a shopping list titled “Survival Gear List with Alternative” that included items like gun magazines, pepper spray, knives, lighters, and bow and arrows.

Authorities quickly connected Mohamed to a recent investigation involving videos of a man pointing guns at the camera. The minivan Mohamed used to flee the store was registered to his address, leading police to suspect an imminent attack. Law enforcement officials stated there were “strong indicators that Mohamed was preparing to conduct some sort of mass casualty event in the next 24 hours,” according to authorities

Weapons Cache and Extremist Views

A search of Mohamed’s home revealed an assault rifle and two 3D-printed guns. Police were granted an extreme risk protection order, allowing them to seize the weapons, including an AR-style rifle that matched one Mohamed had previously posted on social media. The social media posts showed firearms and ammunition, including one with an apparent assault rifle and a hashtag against American and Israeli imperialism, raising serious concerns about his intentions and ideological motivations.

Chief Grochow had previously met with Mohamed after other concerns were raised, but found no immediate threat at that time. “It was cordial. He wasn’t aggressive towards law enforcement. He was appropriate with us,” said St. Peter Police Chief Matt Grochow. “We left with an understanding that at that moment he was safe, and that moment the community was safe.”

However, the assessment escalated quickly after the shoplifting incident, with evidence suggesting that Mohamed may have been in the final stages of preparing for an attack. The combination of the attempted theft of tactical gear, the discovery of weapons, and concerning online activity painted a disturbing picture for investigators.

Community Shock and Mental Health Concerns

Neighbors and former classmates expressed shock at the news, noting that Mohamed had struggled with mental health issues since high school. One neighbor named Dunia, who grew up with Mohamed in St. Peter, shared her dismay at the situation. The community’s reaction highlighted the often-hidden nature of such threats and the difficulty in identifying potential warning signs before they escalate to dangerous levels.

“He has a very beautiful heart. He’s a really good guy. It’s just, he’s not mentally, physically there right now at the moment,” said Dunia, a neighbor

Mohamed has been charged with felony theft and threats of violence, each carrying potential five-year prison sentences. He is currently in custody in Blue Earth County with a court appearance scheduled for May. The court has ruled that Mohamed is prohibited from possessing firearms for one year and has set his bail at $500,000, reflecting the serious nature of the alleged plot and the potential threat to public safety that was narrowly averted by alert store employees and swift police action.