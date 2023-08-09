Former AG Trashes Merrick Garland for Abuse of Power

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Bill Barr, the former Attorney General, blasted Attorney Garland Merrick Garland over his inadequate handling of the probes into Hunter Biden, claiming that his actions had hurt the indictments filed against former President Donald Trump.

On Friday, during an interview on Fox News, Barr claimed that the people who should be the most outraged by the inadequate handling of Hunter Biden’s case are all those who have been involved in the case relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and Trump’s role in it.

Following an investigation by the Department of Justice, Hunter Biden signed a plea agreement relating to the tax violation and gun charges filed against him. Hunter Biden is also being investigated by the GOP House members who are looking into whether he used his father’s position in order to secure his foreign business activities.

Barr has argued that the investigation into Hunter Biden could potentially lead to more questions being asked after other investigations which could end up backfiring on Garland. He proceeded to say that it was not possible for Garland to completely “walk away” from the situation as it was driven by his decisions.

During the interview, Barr also disclosed that he would not have filed charges against Trump, in regards to his second indictment. He added that while it makes sense for them to investigate Jan. 6, he would not have gone as far as filing charges.

Barr was the attorney general during the H.W. Bush and Trump administrations, however, since 2020, he has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.

