Former Trump Official Issues Warning to Americans

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor has warned that the United States is partially at fault for the escalating tension and war in the Middle East.

On October 7, Hamas led a surprise attack against Israel, causing 1,200 people in the country to lose their lives while hundreds of others were taken hostage. In retaliation, Israel launched heavy airstrikes and then a ground offensive against Gaza, which has resulted in more than 13,000 people in Gaza losing their lives according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Last week, during a four-day ceasefire, Hamas and Israel agreed to a hostage exchange, which included the release of 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, which included women and children, who had been kept imprisoned in Israel. President Joe Biden stated that they managed to reach the deal following “extensive” negotiations and diplomacy. He added that these efforts would continue until all hostages are released.

Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller’s senior adviser Douglas Macgregor, who had served during the Trump administration, argued that the U.S. was underestimating the war in Gaza, much like it had done after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said that the U.S. has decided again that the other side was far weaker than them.

However, as Macgregor claims, it is not “their society” that is in trouble, but rather U.S. society. He added that this was also having an effect on the U.S. economy.

