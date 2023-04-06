Former Trump Official Says Indictment Could Help His Campaign

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton stated that depending on how the indictment against former President Donald Trump went, it could end up serving as “rocket fuel” for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Bolton suggested that if Trump is either acquitted or the case is dismissed, the former president will be able to use the case as a way to drive his campaign by claiming that he was being politically persecuted. During an interview with CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Bolton argued that if Trump ends up being convicted in the case, then the reaction of voters could have a different impact.

Trump is currently being indicted in the case relating to the hush money payment made by his former attorney on his behalf to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence over their alleged affair, which Trump has repeatedly denied.

Bolton pointed out that if Trump ends up being convicted of a crime, then that could potentially stop Trump’s candidacy in the 2024 presidential election as the majority of Americans would not like to see a “convicted felon be their president.”

Trump and his allies have repeatedly tried to frame this prosecution as a political witch hunt and have been using the indictment to further fuel his presidential campaign. Following the indictment announcement, his campaign sent out a fundraising email that allowed him to raise more than $4 million within 24 hours of the indictment being announced.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com