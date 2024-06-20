Former Trump Official Trashes German Chancellor for Endorsing Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, a former Pentagon official in the Trump administration criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for complimenting President Joe Biden as Europe anticipates the results of the November elections.

A day earlier, Scholz told Politico that he believes Biden knows “exactly what he is doing,” and suggested the President is likely to win reelection while he complimented Biden’s demeanor and the performance of the U.S. economy.

Taking to X, former Pentagon Deputy Assistant Secretary Elbridge Colby highlighted Scholz’s remarks were “wildly inappropriate.”

He suggested “staying out of each other’s elections is better,” questioning “what message” the GOP should take from Berlin’s current government.

Scholz also seemingly indirectly criticized former President Donald Trump.

The German Chancellor lauded Biden’s backing of NATO, which comes at a time that Trump has threatened he may remove the U.S. from the decades-long alliance.

Scholz also described questions about who would win the U.S. election in November as “a bit strange,” declaring his belief that Biden would emerge victorious.

Colby, who is the frontrunner to be the Trump administration’s national security adviser, wrote that he wondered whether the German Chancellor “really knows what he’s talking about in the American context,” adding that it is “wildly inappropriate” for the German Chancellor to “comment on domestic American politics and elections.”

Scholz made that statement during the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy, where Biden met with the U.S.’s closest allies to forge economic and foreign policies.

On Thursday, the group announced it would be loaning Ukraine $50 billion, with the funds coming from frozen Russian assets.

