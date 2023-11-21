Fox News Calls Biden’s Comments on China “Very Dangerous”

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House Select Committee on China chairman Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) stated that President Biden’s argument that China would become less aggressive as it focused on its domestic problems was “stupid.”

As he told Fox News on Wednesday, the President’s argument was “very dangerous” and that there was no suggestion that domestic economic problems in China would lead to Xi backing off the international scene and becoming less aggressive. He added that all they have done right now is normalize the heavy pressure being placed against Taiwan. As he pointed out, this decision could possibly endanger the “fate of the free world” over the assumption that Xi was going to focus his attention on domestic issues in China.

As Gallagher notes, while it is possible that Xi will turn his attention to these domestic issues, it is also becoming increasingly possible that he is going to become more aggressive in an attempt to distract from these issues.

These remarks came after Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in San Francisco on Wednesday. During the meeting, the two men agreed to resume the military communications between the two countries and to do something to address the fentanyl crisis in the United States.

While the two leaders have made several agreements in the past, Biden called Xi a “dictator” during his remarks after the press conference on the meeting. Still, he praised the progress they had made during the discussion arguing that they had taken “positive steps.”

