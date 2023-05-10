Fox News Sends Legal Warning to Who?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters for America following the release of a leaked video depicting Tucker Carlson, a former top Fox News host, making multiple offensive and crude comments while off-air.

The network’s attorneys in the letter wrote that they wanted to clarify the situation regarding the leaked videos, which were published in a series of articles called “FOXLEAKS.” As they note, the “unaired footage” contained in these leaks were the “confidential intellectual property” of Fox, and the organization had not provided its consent for the content to be distributed or publicized.

It was also noted in the letter that the videos had not been provided to the liberal media watchdog group with the authorization of Fox, and that for that reason, they were calling for the group to “cease and desist from distribution, publication, and misuse of Fox’s misappropriated proprietary footage,” which they are now aware was given to them illegally.

In the past few days, Media Matters has published a number of videos featuring Carlson making sexist and crude jokes about women, referring to one woman as “yummy,” while in a different video, asking a female makeup artist whether women had “pillow fights” in the restroom.

Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters, issued a statement on the Hill in which he claimed that the leaked material was “newsworthy” and that Fox’s arguments were “absurd.” He further claimed that perhaps the organization would be appeased if he claimed the material originated from “a combination of WikiLeaks and Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com