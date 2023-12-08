Fox News Shockingly Cuts Off Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Fox News recently cut the broadcast of former President Donald Trump’s rally in Iowa in order to correct some of the misinformation that he was perpetuating with his statements regarding the previous election.

Fox anchor Arthel Neville cut away from the broadcast in order to note that the 2020 presidential election had not been rigged as Trump has alleged. As she pointed out, Trump had made several “untruths” during his speech, and added that the election had neither been rigged nor stolen.

Neville proceeded to note that Trump continued to be leading the polls for the 2024 presidential race, and she added that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was desperately attempting to catch up to Trump ahead of the start of the primary race.

The pause in the broadcast and the comments made by Neville come after Fox News had to pay $787.5 million as part of a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. The settlement in April came after the voting machine company had sued the media outlet for defamation over their allegations that the presidential election had been rigged against the former President. A similar defamation lawsuit between Fox and Smartmatic, a voting technology company, is still underway. Smartmatic has sued Fox for $2.7 billion.

In the past, Neville was known for pushing back against the claims made by Trump regarding the election. During his time in the White House, Trump had also slammed Neville and another Fox anchor and had even suggested that she needed to leave Fox and instead start working for CNN.

