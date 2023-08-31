Georgia Delivers More Bad News To Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Trump is against the attempts to have his case in Georgia be tried in October and has requested that his case be served by his co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, who had filed a motion for a speedy trial.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney has suggested that all 19 defendants should have a trial on October 23.

Steven Sadow, Trump’s attorney responded to Willis’ motion by noting that Trump had informed the Court that he would be filing a motion to have his case severed from Chesebro who demanded a speedy trial, as well as from any other defendant who makes a similar demand.

This action shows that infighting between the defendants in this case is likely.

Chesebro, a lawyer and coordinator of the scheme that would have fake electors claim that Trump and not President Biden had won the election in Georgia, is seeking a speedy trial which will need to start before the end of the next two court terms.

This move has been opposed by Trump who is usually looking for ways to have his cases in court delayed. The October date set for Chesebro’s trail is four months earlier than the date that Willis had originally suggested for the trial.

A Georgia judge has already agreed to the date for Chesebro’s trail but has noted that so far that date only concerns Chesebro and they are not applicable to other defendants in this case.

This is one of the four cases that Trump is likely going to face a court trial for in the next year.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com