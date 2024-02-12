Gingrich Calls GOP “Stupid”

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) criticized Senate Republicans for their recent efforts to reach a bipartisan agreement on border security, labeling the attempt as “stupid” during his appearance on the “Cats & Cosby Show” hosted by John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby. Gingrich shared his bafflement over the decision, highlighting a conversation he had with Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) where both expressed confusion over the Senate GOP’s strategy.

The Senate GOP faced a setback when they voted against a bipartisan border deal included in a broader emergency foreign aid package aimed at supporting Ukraine, Israel, and enhancing Indo-Pacific security. The proposal was defeated in a 50-49 vote, indicating a significant change in stance among Republican senators who had previously insisted that any aid for Ukraine should come with stipulations for southern border reforms.

Gingrich expressed skepticism about bipartisan negotiations with Democrats, suggesting that such efforts are doomed to failure due to fundamentally different priorities between the two parties. He argued that successful deals could only be achieved through direct support from the American public, which would in turn pressure Democrats to align with Republican initiatives.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) had tasked Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.) with negotiating a deal with the White House and Senate Democrats. The proposed agreement aimed to tighten asylum requirements and grant the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas emergency authority to deport migrants.

Despite initial optimism from McConnell and Lankford about the agreement, the unveiling of the bill’s specifics led to rapid backlash from GOP members, culminating in the unsuccessful vote.

