‘Gold Bar’ Bob’s Son Wins His Primary During Father Corruption Trial

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Newest projections show that Rep. Rob Menendez (D-N.J.) won the Democratic nomination for New Jersey’s 8th Congressional District despite the controversies relating to his father.

Menendez managed to defeat primary challenger Kyle Jasey, a businessman, and Ravi Bhalla, the mayor of Hoboken. He is also considered the favorite to win the general race which would grant him another two years in the House in November. He is running in a district that is considered solidly Democratic.

This year’s primary race was far more challenging for Menendez than the 2022 primary election round had been as his father Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) is currently facing a federal bribery trial on an array of charges.

The congressman has not been mentioned in the allegations against his father, however, there are those who have criticized him for having used his last name in order to benefit himself. Many have pointed out that it is his last name that made it easy for him to win Democratic support in New Jersey in the first place.

Bhalla, who was considered the more serious challenger out of the two had used these claims against Menendez repeatedly in his campaign. The two have important differences in a few policy issues.

Still, despite the incumbent having to fight off the attacks relating to his father, he has been able to win the nomination. Throughout his campaign, Menendez has placed the focus on his work for his district and on trying to convince voters that they should give him another couple of years in the House.

