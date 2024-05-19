GOP Erupts on Biden Over New China Plan

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The federal administration has announced harsher tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, solar cells, medical equipment, batteries, and other Chinese-manufactured products ahead of the election year. However, the Republican party does not appear convinced about Biden’s efforts against China.

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley has argued that these efforts by Biden are just an attempt to convince voters ahead of the election that he will be tough on China. He added that Biden is admitting that his mandate on EVs had failed while the trade policy during the Trump administration had worked significantly better. He then pointed out how Trump’s America First trade policy had helped increase wages in the country, had created more than half a million manufacturing jobs, and had brought down the trade deficit. He added that Biden has consistently put China first.

Administration officials have argued that they don’t believe the tariffs will lead to any further escalation of tension with China and that they believe that China is going to look into new ways to respond to the new taxes placed on its products. It is not yet clear what the long-term impact on the prices is going to be or whether the tariffs are going to play any role in the wider trade dispute.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt has argued that Biden’s move was only meant to be a distraction from all of his policies that have led to thousands of automotive jobs being destroyed. As she pointed out, the fact that the tariffs are only for EVs especially shows that this policy is not looking to protect American automotive workers.

