GOP Governor May Not Support His Own Party

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, a new ad was released by Maryland Senate candidate Larry Hogan (R) in which he argued that Republicans should not rely on his vote if he wins a seat in Congress.

In the ad Hogan, who is a moderate Republican, stated that he remains committed to being an independent voter. He stated that this was something he wanted to state upfront which is that if he has a seat in the Senate neither party can depend on receiving his vote. He added that he would continue to vote independently and that if anyone wanted to have his vote then they would need to be doing what was best for Maryland and not for any one political party.

He continued by pointing out that this was what he had done during his time as governor of the state and that this was the behavior that he would continue to exhibit in the Senate.

The ad is part of a $1 million campaign that was launched last week and will run across Washington and Baltimore. The first ad in the campaign had Hogan pledging that he would support any legislation for the codification of Roe v. Wade into federal law.

The advertisements are in large part aiming to calm any concerns that if Hogan is elected in the blue state he would start voting in alignment with Republicans, which would help the party’s agenda move forward.

Hogan, a moderate Republican, had been a popular governor and has been known to often criticize former President Donald Trump.

