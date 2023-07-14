GOP Governor Suing Who for Targeting Kids?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) revealed that he was preparing to file a lawsuit against social media companies for their websites that were harmful to the children in his state.

During an interview on CBS’s Face The Nation, Cox revealed to moderator Margaret Brennan that he along with other state officials were looking into social media companies and that in the next few months, he was preparing to file a lawsuit that would hold these companies accountable. Cox stated that they believe these companies are aware of some of the dangers of how harmful their products are to children, and yet they intentionally try to hide that information.

He added that these companies are also choosing to not make any of the changes that would be important for the children to be protected, which is another issue that they are going to bring up in court.

Earlier this year, Cox signed Utah Senate Bill 152, which would block minors from using social media platforms without having parental permission. Under this new law, social media platforms would need to verify the age of users before they are allowed to open an account.

The bill is going to go into effect in March 2024, and it states that residents who are under the age of 18 will require the permission of a parent or guardian before they are allowed to open an account. Cox has stated that he is prepared for all the legal battles that might arise as a result of this legislation.

