GOP Picks New Issue With Internet Freedom

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, 29 GOP members of Congress warned in a letter that the new proposal for “net neutrality” rules was “unlawful.”

The letter sent to the Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel stated that they were disappointed in the announcement that the commission intended to “reclassify fixed and mobile broadband” which would make it fall under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934 and be considered as a telecommunications service. They added that this was a “bad” and unlawful public policy and that the reclassification would lead to many regulations being implemented in an attempt to serve as a “solution in search of a problem.”

On September 28th, the FCC released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking which noted that they were going to attempt to introduce regulations on broadband internet access by having it reclassified. This would also authorize the agency to introduce national regulations that would help “protect the open Internet,” national security, and would block Internet access service providers from taking part in harmful practices against consumers.

The notice further notes that through the reclassification they would replace current state requirements through the introduction of national requirements.

However, the Republican Congress members who wrote the letter noted that the current industry regulations have allowed for faster speeds and better practices while also enabling the industry to grow. They further warn that a more “heavy-handed” regulatory framework would be far different from the one designed in the 1930s to regulate the single-company telephone industry, as there is far more competition in the internet providers industry currently.

