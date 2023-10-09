GOP Senators Panicking Over McCarthy

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday a historic event took place as Rep. Kevin McCarthy became the first Speaker to be ousted from office following a 216-210 vote. For McCarthy to be removed from office all House Democrats and eight Republicans ended up voting him out.

The House has now been left in an unprecedented position as they will need to pass a bipartisan spending bill in order to allow the federal government to continue operating following the November 17 deadline. What’s more, the Republicans will also need to elect a new House Speaker.

Republican Senators, while discussing the effects of the lack of a House-confirmed speaker, noted that it was possible that the lower chamber would slip into chaos, which could harm the functioning of Congress.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney (R) stated regarding McCarthy’s ousting that it would open up the “door to chaos,” but that at the same time, the Speaker pro tempore was “very capable.”

After McCarthy was removed from his seat, Rep. Patrick McHenry from North Carolina took over as the House Speaker pro-tempore. The House is not going to be reconvening for votes until Tuesday. By that time, it is likely that the Republicans will have a clear idea of who McCarthy’s potential replacement was going to be.

Senator Marco Rubio from Florida noted that it was clearly better when there was a voted-in Speaker as it provided central authority to lawmakers. He added that he believed the chairmanships would be most affected by this change.

