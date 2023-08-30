GOP Voters Pick Winner of Republican Debate

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, a Washington Post FiveThirtyEight and Ipsos poll found that 29 percent of Republican primary voters thought that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had the best performance in the GOP primary debate that night.

From Aug. 23-24, a total of 775 potential GOP primary voters who watched the primary debate, which took place in Milwaukee and featured eight presidential candidates, were asked about who they believed performed the best during the debate.

While DeSantis had the best performance that night with 29 percent of voters believing he had won the debate, his lead was not a very big one as 26 percent of GOP voters stated that entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had the best performance.

In third place was former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who also managed to receive double digits with 15 percent claiming she had won the debate.

Former Vice President Mike Pence received 7 percent of support, while both New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott received only 4 percent each. Finally, the two remaining candidates, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, both only managed to receive 1 percent of support.

DeSantis campaign communication director Andrew Romeo argued that it is clear that DeSantis was the winner of the first presidential debate and that the Florida Gov. was clearly ready to defeat President Biden and became the 47th U.S. president. He added that during the debate, it became clear that DeSantis is the only presidential candidate who has the vision necessary to revive the country and the American dream.

The first GOP debate was hosted by Fox News and organized by the Republican National Committee. The second debate is scheduled for Sept. 27 and will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

